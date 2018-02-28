The moon to get mobile internet

The research company, ‘PT Scientist’, together with ‘Vodafone’ and ‘Nokia’, are to create a mobile data network on the moon. Elon Musk’s ‘Space X’ will send parts from the ground.

The ambitious project to build a 4G network on the moon from 2019, and was presented at the Mobile World Congress fair in Barcelona.

The goal of the new mobile network is to make it easier to send pictures taken on the moon back to earth. The network will also be used to communicate between vehicles on the moon, and to explore whether people can live on our natural satellite.

Instead of investing in the latest mobile technology, 4G was chosen because the 5G

technology is still unstable.

The antennae from Nokia will be sent to the moon on a rocket from Tesla-based Elon Musk’s spacecraft, ‘Space X’. It will be the first privately financed moon landing of all time.

