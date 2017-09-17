Moon and Trump agree to increase sanctions against North Korea

TOPICS:
South Korean President Moon Jae-South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. North Korea on Friday fired an intermediate range missile over Japan into the Northern Pacific ocean, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals. (Yonhap via AP)

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 17. September 2017

South Korean President, Moon Jae-In, and the United States President, Donald Trump, have agreed to increase sanctions against North Korea.

According to the South Korean president’s office, the decision was taken in a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

‘The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and pursue greater sanctions against North Korea, so the country understands that their provocative actions lead to further diplomatic isolation, and greater economic pressure,’ said spokesperson, Park Soo-Hyun.

Moon and Trump both condemned North Korea’s latest missile test, and agreed that their countries will work in partnership with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council resolution.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Moon and Trump agree to increase sanctions against North Korea"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*