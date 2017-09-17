Moon and Trump agree to increase sanctions against North Korea

South Korean President, Moon Jae-In, and the United States President, Donald Trump, have agreed to increase sanctions against North Korea.

According to the South Korean president’s office, the decision was taken in a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

‘The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and pursue greater sanctions against North Korea, so the country understands that their provocative actions lead to further diplomatic isolation, and greater economic pressure,’ said spokesperson, Park Soo-Hyun.

Moon and Trump both condemned North Korea’s latest missile test, and agreed that their countries will work in partnership with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council resolution.

