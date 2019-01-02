More and more Britons want Irish passports

The number of Britons applying for Irish passports is increasing as the date of the UK’s exit from the EU is approaching.





According to the Irish Foreign Ministry, 98,544 British nationals had applied for Irish Passports in 2018, an increase of 22% over the previous year.

“The Irish passport is a valuable document,” commented Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney.

Several other EU countries, including Germany, have also seen increased demand for passports from British citizens.

Many Britons fear that Brexit will cause them limited opportunities to work and live in EU countries when the UK leaves the EU on 29 March.

