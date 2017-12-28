More people searching for the peace and quiet of nature

The desire for quietness is leading more people to go out in nature now than just a few years ago. Screensaver is a motivation for many young people, believes Norwegian Outdoor Life (Norsk Friluftsliv).

‘Today’s youth live with a constant requirement to be ‘on’ all the time. Outdoor activities are becoming a much needed way to relax and calm down’, said Secretary General, Lasse Heimdal, in the umbrella organization, Norsk Friluftsliv.

An investigation by Kantar TNS, on behalf of Norsk Fritid, Environmental

Directorate, Norway’s Hunters and Fisheries Association, and Statskog, showed that more people are seeking out natural environments for peace and quiet than they were before.

26% of those questioned in the year’s survey state that calm and silence are the main reason for partaking of outdoor activities. That is 7% higher than in 2014, and 9% higher than in a corresponding survey in 2012.

Walking is the most important activity for most of us, especially in the oldest age groups. 27% answered that this was the main means for exploring nature, but that percentage has fallen from 33% in 2017.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today