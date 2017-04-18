Mostly negative to new legal gender

46.3 percent say they are negative to introduce a new gender category in the legislation, which is suggested by the Labour Party. 32.2 percent said they are positive.

One in five of those surveyed, answered “do not know” in the poll Infact made for VG.

During this weekend’s national congress the Labour Party (Ap) will discuss the proposal to introduce a new legal gender.

The congress will also discuss a proposal that opens the way for children with more than two caregivers to have more than two legal parents.

Also to this proposal respondents in the survey are lukewarm towards. 44.8 percent say they are negative, while only 24.1 per cent are positive. The proportion responding “do not know” is even higher to this question: 31.1 percent.

Labour points out that they are not going to discuss whether to introduce these new measures now, but whether they should be considered during the next few years.

– There is an important difference between that those who have responded, have responded to whether to adopt, while we want to go step by step and knowledge based.

So far this is a proposal by the program committee to gather knowledge and study the proposals, Ingvild Kjerkol in Labour’s Program Committee states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today