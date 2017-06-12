Mother abducted her children in child welfare case

Mother abducted her children after child welfare decision

A mother abducted her children after the County Council of Trøndelag decided that the children were to be placed in a foster home. A total of 77 children are wanted internationally.

The father of the children tells NRK that he does not know where they are.

– It’s absolutely terrible. I am thinking about it all the time. There is precious little I can do, he says.

The county council decided last year to deprive the parents of the daily care of the children because the conflict level was untenable and harmful. Now, the mother charged with severe care evasion, with a maximum sentence of up to six years.

– The police are considering this criminal case as a serious criminal offense, says police adviser Kari Bjørsnøs in Trøndelag police district.

Denies abduction

The mother rejects abduction of her children on the phone to NRK

– I have never seen this as abducting the children. I had to do what was needed to save them, she says.

New figures from Kripos show that at the moment 77 children are wanted internationally. All cases are about abduction of children in the last 17 years.

