Two sent to hospital after motorcycle accident at Greaker

A man and a woman in their twenties are transported to hospital with injuries following a motorcycle accident at Greaker in Østfold.

The police was notified of the case at 2:38 am on Sunday. The man and woman were allegedly riding an unregistered motorcycle, and there is suspicion of drunk driving.

The details surrounding the accident are not clear to us. But nothing suggests that other vehicles were involved, Bjørge Haugen says to NTB. He is Operations Manager in the East Police District.

Air ambulance

According to the police, the woman is less injured than the man, but they do not know the amount of injury to any of them. The man was flown with air ambulance to Ullevål Hospital after the accident, while the woman was transported to hospital in an ambulance.

