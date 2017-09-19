Mount Everest will be measured again

The Earth’s highest mountain, Mt. Everest was measured in 1954 at 8,848 meters above sea level. Nepal will now use modern technology to measure it again.

According to the Nepali government’s statistical agency, which is responsible for mapping, the authorities will for the first time measure Mount Everest again.

“We are developing methodology and seeking help from international experts,” says Ganesh Prasad Bhatta, director of the agency.

The measurements begin this November.

“We will send two teams of Sherpa climbers on the expedition. And we will find the points to be measured on the mountain,” explains Bhatta.

They will use both new technologies like GPS and traditional methods like trigonometry.

The work is based out of the village of Banshghari, in the Udaypur district southeast of Nepal.

“We have already measured the village’s height above sea level. Our work begins there, says Bhatta, adding that the job of measuring the highest mountain in the world will take two years. The project is expected to cost just over NOK 15 million.

The measurements from 1954 for 8,848 meters were performed by an Indian agency and are widely accepted as correct.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today