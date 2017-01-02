Mountain climber fell 30 meters from the Gaustatoppen

A mountain climber fell for 30 meters and broke both legs while he was next to the Gaustatoppen on Monday afternoon.

Climbing accident occurred on the north side of the 1883-meter high peak in Tinn and municipality in Telemark, just above Rjukan. The man is described as seriously injured, wrote the newspaper Varden.

– Lifesaving team sent out there now and a doctor should be there on a snowmobile, said operations manager Geir Kastmo in South-Eastern Police District.

An offshore King-helicopter was used, along with crews from the Red Cross and the police, said Kastmo.

The circumstances of climbing accident is not known. It is also not clear how many people were climbing at that area.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today