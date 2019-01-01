Several Mountain Crossings closed due to storm

Several mountain crossings are closed in southern Norway due to bad weather. Due to a traffic accident, both main roads between Eastern Norway and Central Norway are now closed for traffic.

Nearly all mountain crossings in southern Norway are closed due to the bad weather, which has led to difficult driving conditions on New Year’s Day.

The national road 3 over Kvikne was on Tuesday night the only open road between Eastern Norway and Central Norway. E6 over Dovrefjell, national road 15 over Strynefjellet and county road 27 over Venabygdsfjellet are all closed, the Road Traffic Central East informs.

A collision between Alvdal and Tynset

However, a chain collision involving several cars on national road 3 between Alvdal and Tynset has led to the road being completely blocked. Four cars and one long-haul truck were involved in the collision, which reportedly has not caused bodily harm.

“The road is completely closed. Big traffic problems. Work is being done on detours for passenger cars,” The Inland Police District Tweets just after 7 pm.

In addition, national road 13 over Vikafjellet is closed. That does not open for traffic until Wednesday at the earliest.

“At the same time, convoys are enforced on national road 52 over Hemsedalsfjellet and there was up to four hours waiting time on Tuesday, ”according to the Road Traffic Central West.

Trees on the road

On E18 at Drammen, it is reported trees on the road on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, reduced speed was imposed while the road was cleared.

County road 390 at Lindås was closed after trees fell on the road. The trees also created trouble on the E39 at the Mastrevik hill.

The police state that trees have fallen over the road.

The Southwest Police District informs on Twitter that it is heavy winds in Haugesund, and they warned Western Norwegians not to venture outside.

“There is a great danger of being hit by flying objects of various kinds,” the police writes.

Strong gusts of wind

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute issued a warning on Monday regarding strong gusts of wind with an elevated hazard warning to the orange level, the second highest on their scale.

On New Year’s Day locally very strong gusts of 22–25 metres per second in Agder, Telemark, Buskerud, Hedmark and Oppland, according to the hazard warning.

The main rescue centre for Southern Norway states that several small boats have been for a ride as a result of strong winds. The central implore boat owners to make an extra check of the moorings. This can lead to rescue actions if the Main Rescue Central (HRS) does not know who the owner is.

At the same time, Color Line has cancelled all departures from Kristiansand and Larvik to Denmark on Tuesday as a result of the storm.

Several tens of thousands are left without power on Romerike

Heavy winds and fallen trees cause problems with the power supply on Romerike. As many as 26,000 households are without electricity on Tuesday night.

According to Romerikes Blad, the problems started at 6 pm.

“Then the first blackouts were reported to us. It is mainly a question of trees that have fallen over lines, Communications Manager at Hafslund,” Morten Schau informs.

Most customers are affected in Nes municipality, where more than 10,000 customers are devoid of electricity.

Hafslund has workers deployed but states that the repairs can take a while.

