Mountain passes closed by storms on Thursday also

Several mountain passes in southern Norway have been closed or made single lane due to storms.

The storm that closed several mountain passes in southern Norway on Wednesday ensured that the closures continue into Thursday.

Both Highway 7 over Hardangervidda, and Highway 13 over Vikafjellet are closed, according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA).

Vikafjellet will be closed until further notice and will not be open on Thursday due to bad weather and landslides, although there is some hope that Hardangervidda may be opened later in the day.

‘On Hardangervidda, road clearance continues, although much of the route is out of service. It is possible it will be opened for single lane traffic later in the day’, said traffic operator, Kjetil Larsen , of the Road Traffic Management Centre to Bergens Tidende newspaper.

On E134 over Haukelisæter, the single lane between Vågslid tunnel and Liamyrane bom, and on road 50 between Hol and Aurland,there is also a single lane on Thursday morning after the stretch of road had been closed earlier.

The E16 over Filefjell, and highway 52 over the Hemsedalfjell, is open to unrestricted traffic.

In northern Norway, the Public Roads Administration announced road closures due to storms. The E6 over Sennalandet in Finnmark, the E6 over Kvænangsfjellet in Troms, and the E10 over Bjørnefjell on the border between Sweden and Norway in Nordland are closed.

