Mountain passes are still closed

Several mountain passes in southern Norway are still closed on December 25, Christmas Day.

The European route E134 Haukelisæter is closed because of bad weather, and will not be opened on Sunday.

Highway 13 over Vikafjellet and Highway 7 over Hardangervidda are also closed; the Road Administration Authority will reassess those locations on December 25, Christmas Day.

Route 15 over Strynefjellet was also still closed on Sunday morning.

On county road 92 between Støl Anes and Eitraneset in Sogn and Fjordane, a large rock dropped down onto the road.

The road was closed initially on Sunday morning, but later, a passage was opened bypassing the stone, which will be removed later today.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today