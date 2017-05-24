Mountaineer seriously injured in Sogndal

A 30-years-old man is transported to hospital seriously injured after a climbing accident in Sogndal. It is not known how far he fell.

The accident report came Tuesday evening. Both air ambulance and rescue helicopter were sent to the site. The injured was difficult, according to access, according to Vest politidistrikt.

– The accident occurred when climbing, and at least two people were present. One person fell down, but we do not know from how high up, says Operations Manager Olaug Holme to NTB.

The man in his 30s is seriously injured and flown to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen with rescue helicopter, informs Helse Førde AMK.

The accident happened in Kvam, which lies between Sogndal and Luster, in an area where there is some climbing going on.

