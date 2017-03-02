Mouse caused flight delay

The flight from London to San Francisco was delayed for four-hour delay when a little stowaway was discovered. – The mouse had no visa, attendants joked.

A small mouse caused a several hours long delay on the British Airways flight from London to San Francisco on Wednesday. All passengers were strapped in and the plane ready to take off when the mouse was discovered inside the machine.

The cabin crew joked that rodent could not travel to the United States without a visa and informed that they had to change to another plane.

Despite the delay was most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, particularly in lieu of food service on board, the staff told to KGO-TV in San Francisco.

British Airways has apologized for the incident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today