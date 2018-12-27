MPs react to calls for murder on the net

MPs react strongly to calls for murder on the net

Several Norwegian Parliament Politicians have reacted with disgust that anonymous network participants allegedly has spurred the man that is indicted for murder in Sandnes.

The man allegedly was spurred by participants in a web forum prior to the murder that was committed on Sunday. It causes several MPs to react strongly. They urge the police to investigate the net trolls, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

– Scary. It’s a new type of crime. We must not be blue-eyed and believe that this does not happen here. That persons are online and encourage others to commit murder is a very serious crime, which the police must use resources to investigate, Member of the Justice Committee, Solveig Horne (Progress Party) urges.

Jan Bøhler (Labour), who is in the same committee, experiences it all as grotesque and inhuman. He believes it is important that this kind of abominable action should not be allowed to spread.

Told the forum

Three days before the murder on December 20th, the indicted man told the forum participants to pay attention at 3 am on Sunday – the day before Christmas Eve, Aftenbladet reports.

«I have a Christmas present for you», he wrote and added who, how and why he was to murder, but that he first needed a bit of Dutch courage. during the night before Sunday, the anonymous participants, among other things, wrote «Good luck!» og «Do it, coward!». Several encouraged him to take pictures or stream the murder.

The victim was found in the district of Austrått on Sunday morning, southeast of Sandnes centre – after the man notified the police himself. The accused is detained for four weeks.

