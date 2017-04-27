The municipality of Trondheim drove off price for integration

Integration and Diversity Directorate (IMDi) believes Trondheim was the best to settle and integrate refugees in 2016 and rewards the municipality with the Residence Price.

Trondheim won the prize, awarded at a conference on home ground on Wednesday, in competition with Bergen, Arendal, Bodø, Rælingen and Tynset, IMDi writes in a press release.

– Trondheim is a worthy winner, both because of their efforts in 2016, but also for the good work of settlement and integration that the municipality has been doing for many years, according to Libe Rieber-Mohn, who awarded the award on behalf of IMDi.

The municipality last year received about one fourth of all refugees settled in the three counties of South- and North- Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal. In addition, 53 percent of the participants in the introduction program in Trondheim are either working or getting an education, which is the best rating of all the major cities in the country.

In 2016, a record year on a national basis, there were 15,291 refugees settled. At the end of the year there were 1,751 people still waiting for IMDi to assign them a placed to settle.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today