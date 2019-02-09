Murder indicted neighbour consents to custody

A man, who is charged with murdering a female neighbour at Bjørndal in Oslo, has consented to remand custody.







There will not be a prison meeting in Oslo District Court on Saturday. The imprisonment issue is treated as Office proceedings. This means that the judge alone reviews the case documents before deciding whether the police will be pursuant in their petition for imprisonment.

“The man disagrees with the requirement for total isolation,” his Defence Lawyer, Mette Yvonne Larsen, tells VG

The man has recognised that he is connected to the murder. Larsen informs VG that he, however, has not taken a position on the question of guilt as of now.

The man is the murdered woman’s neighbour, several media reported on Friday morning. Police Inspector of the Oslo Police District, Grete Lien Metlid, confirms that he lives near the residence of the victim.

“We work from a theory that there was a relationship between the accused and the deceased,” she informed NTB on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Metlid stated that the police had quite a good overview of the case. The suspicion against the man has also been strengthened since the arrest.

On Thursday morning the police entered an apartment in Granbergstubben on Bjørndal southeast of Oslo, after they received a concern report earlier on the same day. They then found the deceased woman inside her home.





© NTB Scanpix / #



