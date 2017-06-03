Music Fest across the country, free concerts here and there

Throughout the country, Saturday is being used for free concerts with famous and not so known artists in what is now known as “Music Fest”.

The event, which at first was dubbed “Day of Music,” is held in Oslo, Nesodden, Moss, Stavanger, Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø.

In the capital there are according to tradition scenes set up around the city, with separate scenes for different kinds of music such as rap, blues, metal, noise, reggae and folk music. In total, 450 concerts are spread across 50 scenes. In Stavanger there where about ten venues, and the quality and diversity was quite impressing.

This journalist can only vouch for what happened at Nytorget, though. Maribelle turns out not only to have the voice of an angel, her personality is also great.

Thai Boxing included

In Spikersuppa, the city centre of Oslo, there is a roots and rock’n’roll scene, while at Rådhusplassen there is both a separate ring for Thai boxing and dancing, as well as a stage for rap and hip hop.

The weather is not the best in the capital this Saturday, but there is a great atmosphere around the city. The same must be said about Stavanger, but we are naturally happy as long as we don’t have any rain, any day of the year.

In Norway it started in Oslo way back in 1992. Internationally, the event is still known as “Day of Music”. It was first held in France in 1982.

