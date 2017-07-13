Mussels are withdrawn from marked

Mussels are withdrawn after findings of algae poisoning

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority withdraws mussels from the manufacturer Snadder and Snaskum after it has been discovered algae in the shells. Purchased products should be discarded.

The products now withdrawn are mussels packed in a net or bowl. The food portal has published a complete list of the products in question. According to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, eating the mussels can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

The mussels have been harvested after permission from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, but a rapid blooming of DSP toxic algae has resulted in algae in the shells. Purchased products should therefore be discarded.

Several food poisoned

This week nine people became poisoned after eating mussels from the producer at three different restaurants in Eastern Norway, according to Dagbladet.

– I do not remember recently that guests in several restaurants have been poisoned with food on such a large scale,” says section manager Jorunn Aasgaard Grini in The Food Authority, and encourages people to check the mussel warning service.

Grini emphasizes that the eateries are innocent in the matter. In all cases, there is algae, also called DSP, in the mussels, which is the cause of food poisoning.

Long since this has happened last

Magne Hoem, owner of Snadder and Snaskum, thinks that the situation that has arisen is a drag.

– We are very keen to deliver good products and have an annual production of 600 tons. It is 10-15 years since we experienced something like this last. In general, it is safe to eat mussels you buy at a store or at a serving place, says Hoem til Dagbladet.

According to NRK, the mussels are not edible several places along the coast, both in the east, west and north of the country – including Trøndelag. If you want to pick mussels yourself, in addition to checking the mussel warning, you are advised to pick near the measuring stations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today