Mystery illness hits American diplomats in Cuba

Mysterious health problems have hit the U.S. diplomatic corps in Cuba as recently as August this year. A total of 19 American diplomats have been affected.

Information was released on Friday, when it also became known that minor brain injury was one of the diagnoses the diplomats have received.

Other symptoms were permanent hearing loss, severe headaches, loss of balance, and disturbances of brain activity.

U.S. officials have previously said that the disorders, thought to be caused by a hidden device that broadcasts hig frequency sound waves, started to be experience in autumn 2016, and continued until spring 2017.

Several of the diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana had recently begun work when they became severely impaired. Some of them experienced such severe symptoms that they had to return to the United States earlier than planned.

As a result of what the Americans believe is a form of attack by the Cubans, the United States expelled two Cuban diplomats from the U.S.A. in May.

