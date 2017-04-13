Naked and aggressive man frightened residents at Bjølsen

Residents in a condominium on Bjølsen in Oslo were frightened by a naked and aggressive man who ran around in the corridors early Thursday morning.

– In Badebakken we have apprehended a naked, aggressive and intoxicated man who scared a number of residents. He is now jailed, according to the Operations Centre of the Oslo police.

According to Dagbladet several residents called the police about the man who roamed around in the corridors. None of them knew who the man was.

– We received messages from several residents who were quite upset. They looked through the peepholes of their door, where they saw a naked man running around in the corridor, according to Operations Manager Tor Gulbrandsen.

He says that the man had thrown dispersed his clothes in the corridor. The man is not a local resident, and why he was in the building, is unknown to the police at present.

