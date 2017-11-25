The name of the boy who drowned in Askim has been released by police.

It was seven-year-old Abdirahman Abdiriza Abdullahi who drowned in the pond at Folkeparken in Askim on Tuesday.

The police released the name and a picture of the boy with approval of the family.

The seven-year-old was a student at Askimbyen School and was reported missing when he did not come home after school Tuesday afternoon.

He was picked up by his father by car but was released since the boy wanted to go home himself. The boy’s relatives alerted the police ta 1930 when he had not returned home, and a major search action was taken.

The firemen’s divers eventually found the boy’s body in the pond at Folkeparken, not far from his school, just over midnight Tuesday. He had been in the partially frozen pond for several hours.

The family has thanked the local community of Askim in an open letter for their support in these difficult times.

“We and the Somali community extend deep gratitude for the support of all those who participated in the search for our son. The contribution from the community filled us with such warm feelings. Again: Thank you so very much for everything. It truly warms our hearts,” writes the family in the letter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today