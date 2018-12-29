Name released of man killed at Holmenkollen

Oslo police district have released the name of the Polish man who was killed during a Christmas dinner at Holmenkollen in Oslo.

Piotr Bogusz was stabbed to death during the Christmas dinner in the Ski Association’s rental party accommodation on December 15. He was 57 years old said the deceased’s assistant lawyer, Tomasz Nierzwicki, to NTB news.

A 37 year old Latvian man is charged with the murder. He has been detained for four weeks.

