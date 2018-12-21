Names blind amphibium after Donald Trump

The legless amphibium, that hides its head in the sand, is dubbed Dermophis Donaldtrumpi.

Species are discovered and eradicated almost daily. Recently, an amphibian was discovered in Panama.

The newly discovered amphibium – that is, an animal living both on land and in water – is a kind of limbless amphibian that lives below ground.

Named after Trump

The animal obviously had to have a name, and the rights to the name were auctioned off. It was the company EnviroBuild who won the bidding with a bid of 25,000 dollars.

They decided to name the legless amphibian after one of the world’s most famous men, namely Donald Trump. Thus, its official name is Dermophis Donaldtrumpi, writes BBC.

The company’s boss, Aiden Bell, points to several similarities between Donald Trump and the amphibium when they are asked to justify the choice of name.

They point to, among other features, that the animal has rudimentary eyes, which can only differentiate between light or darkness.

A press statement from Bell states:

“With the ability to see the world solely in monochrome, Donald Trump has argued that climate change is a hoax staged by the Chinese

In 2012 Trump tweeted: «The concept of global warming is created by and for the Chinese to make American business unable to compete».

The name must be approved

But EnviroBuild believes there are several similarities between the president and the amphibian. They also point to the fact that Dermophis donaldtrumpi lives almost all the life below the ground, which they think makes it comparable to Trump.

“Burying his head in the sand helps Donald Trump to avoid the scientific consensus on anthropomorphic climate change and also appoint more energy lobbyists to the environmental agency where their job is to regulate the energy industry.

They emphasise that the name still has to be approved, but they have faith, as several species are named after presidents, even after Trump.

Last year, a small moth was named Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi. The reason was similarities to Trump’s hairdo.

“Since Dermophis Donaldtrumpi is an amphibian, it is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change and is therefore at risk of being eradicated as a direct result of its namesake’s climate policy.

There are no plans to rename any plants or animals in Norway at present, but amoeba and the like are discovered regularly.

