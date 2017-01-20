Nammo secured agreement with the United States Navy

Weapons manufacturer Nammo has signed an agreement with the US Navy allowing for major future sales to the US defense industry.

The agreement was signed Thursday, and was signed with the US Navy Department in Indian Head, Maryland. Nammo has previously been established in six US states.

Under the agreement, the Norwegian weapons and ammunition manufacturer must make significant investments in the US in the future, said Nammo in a statement to the press.

In addition Nammo will assist the US Navy with expertise in areas such as rocket engines, explosives and mine clearance.

– This is a unique opportunity for Nammo to become a natural part of the national American technology and industrial base. Our number one priority will be to create a sustainable and competitive operation, says CEO Morten Brandtzæg from Nammo Group.

The new company Nammo Energetics Indian Head has signed a 30-year agreement on so-called public-private partnership with the Americans.

The agreement allows Nammo to be in a position to compete for contracts that would otherwise not be possible to win from Norway, says Frank Møller, Director of the Missile Division of Nammo, to Teknisk Ukeblad.

Nammo has its headquarters in Raufoss and is owned 50/50 by the Norwegian government and the Finnish company Patria.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today