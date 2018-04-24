National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) asks Russ to take care of each other

Many rapes happen in connection with a party, and last year, 16 rapes were reported among Russ (Norwegian school leavers). Kripos is asking youngsters to take care of each other.

With the Russ celebrations in full-swing, Kripos reminds young people that many party-related rapes could be avoided if friends followed up on each other and said

something before it was too late.

Through the Kernekar campaign, the police emphasise that it is important for Russ to take care of their friends so that nothing happens to them, or that they are doing

anything stupid that they will regret for the rest of their lives. Everyone has a responsibility to prevent what is a serious criminal act,” said Ann Kristin Grosberghaugen, head of the rape division in Kripos.

“Our review of Russ cases from last year shows that almost every third rape occurred while other people saw it without doing anything. Should we get down the rape statistics,we have to care. Be a “Kjernekar”, watch your friends and take extra care of those who are getting drunk. Come forward if any movies or pictures emerge of sexual abuse,”said Grosberghaugen.

Kripos will post both videos and other posts on social media this week as they repeat the message of the campaign.

