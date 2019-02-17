Nav opens to application for social assistance services online

Residents of 25 Norwegian municipalities can now choose whether to apply for social assistance online instead of on paper form.

In addition, there are a number of municipalities that will be connected to the scheme over the next few weeks. This means that before Easter, around 2 million citizens will have this opportunity, according to Nav.

Another hundred municipalities have reported their interest.

The proportion that chooses to apply via Nav’s website in the municipalities where it is possible to do so electronically, is currently at around 30 percent, according to Nav.

“The inhabitants of Hamar got the opportunity from the end of January. We chose to market this for those users already from the beginning, and now over half choose to apply via the web. This gives a quicker and better overview of the application process and a better basis for follow-up and dialogue with the applicants,” says Nav leader in Hamar Hanne Sofie Holmen.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today