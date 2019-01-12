Active Nazi in March, Progress Party in October

A 20-years-old who heads a local branch of the Progress Party’s youth organisation in Eastern Norway; was active in The Nordic Resistance Movement until last summer. The Progress Party was unaware thereof.

The man offered to take over the Leadership in the local organisation in the Progress Party’s Youth (FpU) when they faced dissolvement. Shortly before the man was elected as the Leader of the FpU at the annual meeting in mid-October, he partook in a Nazi march arranged by the Nordic Resistance Movement under the slogan: «Preserve the Nordic Race», reports NRK.

The Nordic Resistance Movement, which views themselves as National Socialists, is known for its extreme ideas. They want to stop what they call mass immigration to the Nordic countries and expel those who are not belonging to the so-called Nordic Race.

Photographic evidence

On NRK’s clips from a demonstration on May 1st, 2018, in the Swedish city of Ludvika, the then 19-years-old Norwegian was one of the standard-bearers. According to the National Broadcaster, the teenager was very active in the movement, especially during the spring and summer of 2018. As late as July, he participated in public marches arranged by the Nordic Resistance Movement.

“I was young and naïve and have chosen not to partake anymore. I accept responsibility for things that I would rather have seen undone, but you can’t change your past,” he acknowledges and adds that there will be another annual meeting in the local party group on January 31st and that he stays on until then.

The Leadership of Viken FpU was acquainted with the case this week. The Leader, Thomas Klingen, diminishes the importance and believes it’s about a young man who has made stupid choices in his past.

