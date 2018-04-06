Nearly 40,000 Norwegians may have shared data with controversial analysis company

37,550 Norwegian Facebook users may have shared data with the analysis company, Cambridge Analytica in violation of the company’s rules.

On Wednesday it became known that up to 87 million Facebook users may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. There are far more than the 50 million users that were first informed about the problem.

Only 17 Norwegians have downloaded the app that gave Cambridge Analytica access to the private information. However, if you count Facebook friends, there are potentially 37,550 Norwegians affected. This was confirmed by Facebook’s communications manager in the Nordic region, Peter Münster, in an email to NTB news.

A committee at the United States Congress will receive answers to how the scandal could happen, and announced on Wednesday that Facebook Chief, Mark Zuckerberg attend the hearing on the matter on Wednesday, April the 11th.

