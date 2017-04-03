Nearly half fails their driving test in Oslo

As much as 44 percent of those who will go up to their driving test in Oslo, will fail. It is far above the national average, which is 28 percent.

The capital is clearly on the bottom of NPRAs index. The overview shows that there are significant regional differences in the failure rate, writes Aftenposten.

On top of the list, with the lowest failure rate, is Finnmark where only 14 percent fails..

– We don’t know if people in Oslo are dumber than people in Finnmark. But we know that there are several pitfalls in an urban environment than in the countryside, says press manager Kjell Vinje in NPRA.

Vest-Agder is after Oslo with a failure rate of 38 percent, and above on the list is Akershus where 32 percent fail.

After Finnmark follows og Romsdal which is second best at in the class with 20 percent failure rate.

The organisation Trygg Trafikk is negatively surprised that so many in Oslo fails the test.

– It is frightening that so many students think they are talented enough, then it is obvious that there is a gap between the requirement and what themself think is required, says senior adviser Bård Morten Johansen.

Overall, for the whole country, the figures show that 42 percent failed the written test and 28 percent on the practical test last year.

