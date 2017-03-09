Nearly half the population are critical of the government’s immigration management

Immigration Minister Sylvi ListhaugImmigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug.Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix

9. March 2017

The government’s handling of immigration and integration policy gets the thumbs down from almost half of those questioned in a new poll.

47.4 % of respondents said that they believe the government is doing a poor job when it comes to dealing with immigration and integration. Only 36.2 % answered that the government are doing a good job.

These figures are shown in a survey that Sentio have done for P4.

‘I think this is a bit surprising, but immigration and integration policy is a very polarized field, so you find people on both sides. I think that heated debate could be a decisive factor here’, said election researcher, Johannes Bergh, on the P4 radio channel.

The survey shows that immigration minister, Sylvi Listhaug, is receiving criticism from her own voters. 27.9% of Fremskrittspartiet (FrP) voters are dissatisfied.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

