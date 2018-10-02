Nearly one million fewer toll charges to fossil-driven cars in Oslo and Akershus

New tariffs to the toll charges have given results in Oslo and Akershus. Figures from this past year show a decline of 917,000 passages by fossil-driven cars.

During the same period, the number of passages by electric car has increased by 496,000.

“This is an increase of 38.9 per cent since September last year,” says Communications Manager at Fjellinjen, Håkon Nordahl.

In total, traffic has decreased by 4.9 per cent, show figures from Fjellinjen. In total there were 475,000 fewer cars driving through the tolls in September this year compared to last year.

On October 1 last year, the rush hour charge was introduced in Oslo, and the figures show that traffic has changed over the past year. In the half hour leading up to the toll, from 6:30 to 6:30, traffic has increased by 3.6 per cent. At the same time, there was a decrease in the actual rush hour by 2.6 per cent.

Although the number of passages by electric car has increased, fossil-driven cars still account for most of the passages. 81.2 percent of the passages in September this year were by fossil-driven cars.

“This growth is quite incredible, and shows that the electric car revolution is really taking place in Oslo. The most important thing is, however, to reduce car traffic, as electric cars also take a lot of space in a city that already has too much traffic, “says Sirin Stav, member of Oslo City Council for the Environmental Party .

