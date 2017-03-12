Neighbour-conflict ended by armed police raid

A neighbour-conflict in Utleira in Trondheim ended with an armed police response. Two male neighbours are accusing each other of having threatened one another at gunpoint.

Police first became involved in the matter at 02.10 on Sunday morning. They were called when a resident in a terraced house complained that the neighbour was playing loud music.

‘We went out and talked to him and got him to mute the music’, said operations manager, Rune Brandmo, of Trøndelag police to NTB news agency.

About an hour later the police received a new phone. This time it was the man who had previously been playing the music that called, claiming that the neighbour had threatened him at gunpoint.

‘We armed ourselves and took action, getting control of both neighbours. Both accuse each other of having threatened the other at gunpoint’, said Brandmo.

The two men were taken to the police station for questioning, and the two apartments were searched to find guns.

‘We do not know who is telling the truth’, said the operations manager.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today