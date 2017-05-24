Neo-Nazi march against gays allowed in Fredriktad

The police will not deny the Neo-Nazi grouping Nordic Resistance to march and speeches in Fredrikstad under the slogan “Crush the homo lobby.”

The event is scheduled to take place on July 29 this year, writes Dagsavisen.

Police say the interest of freedom of expression is the reason why the Nazis get the go-ahead for the demonstration.

– the Constitution, paragraph 100, the right to express yourself, stand strong in Norway. At police level it is stated that demonstrations such as this can be carried out. Now our lawyers have also ruled that the Nordic resistance movement will be allowed to out the demonstration they have applied to stage in Fredrikstad this summer, says Inge Jensen, head of the Fredrikstad police.

The demonstration in Fredrikstad will be the first neo-Nazi organization conducts in Norway.

Mayor Jon-Ivar Nygård (Labour) in Fredrikstad says he would prefer to see that the police could refuse the organization to conduct the demonstration.

– But we must of course accept that the police have ruled that they should be allowed. We will take this opportunity to highlight that Fredrikstad community stands for completely different values. It may be in the form of worthy counter markings or rallies, he says to NRK.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today