Neo-Nazi organization to march in Fredrikstad

Neo-Nazi organization march against gay’s

The Neo-Nazi organization The Nordic Resistance Movement (Den Nordiske Motstandsbevegelsen) has applied for an anti-gay demonstration in Fredrikstad this summer.

According to NRK, the parole is ‘break the Homo Lobby’.

– We have received an application from the Nordic Resistance Movement to hold a demonstration in the town centre on July 29th.

– The application will be dealt with in the usual way, Police Commissioner, Inge Jensen, confirms.

Monday, May 1st, the Nordic Resistance Movement will demonstrate in Falun, Sweden.

If the demonstration in Fredrikstad is allowed to take place, it will be the first time that they demonstrate in Norway, according to NRK, who add that the Norwegian branch has increased their activity level a lot during the last year.

