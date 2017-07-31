Neo-Nazis may be prosecuted after a demonstration in Kristiansand

Nynazists demonstration in KristiansandNynazists demonstration in Kristiansand.Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 31. July 2017

The police have filed a case against the neo-Nazis who marched in Kristiansand on Saturday. They
don’t exclude the possibility that neo-Nazi marchers could  be prosecuted.

 

The police have filed a report on the  protesters, according to Vårt Land newspaper.

‘We have created a case file, and we know the identity of everybody who participated, but if any will be called in for questioning, or what kind of action they  risk, it’s too early to say anything about that,’ said  chief of the Agder police, Bård Austad, to the newspaper

The public prosecutor is likely to make a decision on the case in the early part of the coming week.

On Saturday, 60 to 70 neo-Nazis marched  in the streets without receiving permission after their application to march wasn’t granted by the police. The police were  present at Saturday’s march, but apart from a couple of ejections, they found no need to intervene further.

Criticism from several quarters

Several parties have criticised the police for failing to intervene, but the police  reject the criticism, and believe they  acted in the best way possible.

Abid Raja, a parliamentary representative of  Venstrepartiet (Left), said he will take up the incident with the Justice Minister next week.

‘When we know what Nazism has done to Norway in the past, and we know what Nazism is in termsof ideology, we must turn our backs on it completely. And then I must respond to the fact that the police did not crack down on this when it was, in fact, an illegal demonstration,’ said the Venstre politician to TV 2 news.

Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp), said in a comment that he hadcontributed to the  assessments that lay behind the police assessments, as had the Deputy Director of the Police Directorate, Knut Smedsrud.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

