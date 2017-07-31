Neo-Nazis may be prosecuted after a demonstration in Kristiansand

The police have filed a case against the neo-Nazis who marched in Kristiansand on Saturday. They

don’t exclude the possibility that neo-Nazi marchers could be prosecuted.

The police have filed a report on the protesters, according to Vårt Land newspaper.

‘We have created a case file, and we know the identity of everybody who participated, but if any will be called in for questioning, or what kind of action they risk, it’s too early to say anything about that,’ said chief of the Agder police, Bård Austad, to the newspaper

The public prosecutor is likely to make a decision on the case in the early part of the coming week.

On Saturday, 60 to 70 neo-Nazis marched in the streets without receiving permission after their application to march wasn’t granted by the police. The police were present at Saturday’s march, but apart from a couple of ejections, they found no need to intervene further.

Criticism from several quarters

Several parties have criticised the police for failing to intervene, but the police reject the criticism, and believe they acted in the best way possible.

Abid Raja, a parliamentary representative of Venstrepartiet (Left), said he will take up the incident with the Justice Minister next week.

‘When we know what Nazism has done to Norway in the past, and we know what Nazism is in termsof ideology, we must turn our backs on it completely. And then I must respond to the fact that the police did not crack down on this when it was, in fact, an illegal demonstration,’ said the Venstre politician to TV 2 news.

Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen, of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp), said in a comment that he hadcontributed to the assessments that lay behind the police assessments, as had the Deputy Director of the Police Directorate, Knut Smedsrud.

