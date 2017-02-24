Nerve Poison found on Kim Jong-nam’s face

Malaysian police report that the nerve poison VX has been found on the face of the murdered half-brother of North Korean Leader.

The nerve poison was found by taking samples from the face and eyes of Kim Jong-nam, who was attacked by two women at the airport in Kuala Lumpur on February 13th.

Preliminary analyses indicate the identification of a substance to be nerve poison VX, according to a press release from the police.

According to the American disease control authorities, VX is the most powerful of all neurotoxins. The only known use of the substance is in chemical warfare.

Poison Murder

The 45 year old Kim Jong-nam was the estranged half-brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. He died shortly after two women went up to him and applied or sprayed him on the face with an unknown liquid.

Surveillance photos show that shortly after the attack he called for assistance at the airport and later a call was made for an ambulance. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police have previously said they believed that he was murdered by poison.

So far, four people have been arrested, and police say they want to interrogate another two. One of them is employed at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and the other works for a North Korean airline.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today