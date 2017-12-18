New ambassadors from DR Congo, Luxembourg and Mauritania
Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 14. December 2017.
None of these countries however have actual embassies in Norway.
The new ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Ms Marie Ndjeka Opombo (resident in London)
- Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, HE Ms Janine Finck (resident in Copenhagen)
- Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, HE Mr Abdellahi Bah Nagi Kebd (resident in Brussels)
© government.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Ambassadors from DR Congo, Luxembourg and Mauritania"