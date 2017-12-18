New ambassadors from DR Congo, Luxembourg and Mauritania

Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 14. December 2017.

None of these countries however have actual embassies in Norway.

The new ambassadors are:

Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Ms Marie Ndjeka Opombo (resident in London)

Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, HE Ms Janine Finck (resident in Copenhagen)

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, HE Mr Abdellahi Bah Nagi Kebd (resident in Brussels)

