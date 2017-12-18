Ambassadors from DR Congo, Luxembourg and Mauritania

ambassadorsFrom left: Ambassador of Mauritania, HE Mr Abdellahi Bah Nagi Kebd, Ambassador of Luxembourg, HE Ms Janine Finck, Ambassador of DR Congo, HE Ms Marie Ndjeka Opombo. Credit: Mariken Harbitz, MFA

New ambassadors from DR Congo, Luxembourg and Mauritania

Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 14. December 2017.

 

None of these countries however have actual embassies in Norway.

The new ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, HE Ms Marie Ndjeka Opombo (resident in London)
  • Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, HE Ms Janine Finck (resident in Copenhagen)
  • Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, HE Mr Abdellahi Bah Nagi Kebd (resident in Brussels)

 

