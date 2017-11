New ambassadors from Japan, Colombia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Yemen

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 30 November 2017.

The new ambassadors are:

Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Mr Masahiro Tauchi

Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, H.E. Mr Jorge Leyva Valenzuela

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, H.E. Mr Nedim Makarević

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, H.E. Ms Sahar Mohammed Abduljabbar Ghanem

Source: government.no / Norway Today