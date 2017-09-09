Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 7 September 2017.
The four ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. Mr Janti Kalajoqa
- Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, H.E. Ms Judīte Dobele
- Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, H.E. Mr Wilhelm Donko
- Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union, H.E. Mr Thierry Béchet
Source: government.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors from Jordan, Latvia, Austria and the Delegation of the European Union"