New ambassadors from Jordan, Latvia, Austria and the Delegation of the European Union

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 7 September 2017.

The four ambassadors are:

Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. Mr Janti Kalajoqa

Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, H.E. Ms Judīte Dobele

Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, H.E. Mr Wilhelm Donko

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union, H.E. Mr Thierry Béchet

Source: government.no / Norway Today