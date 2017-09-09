New ambassadors from Jordan, Latvia, Austria and the Delegation of the European Union

AmbassadorFrom left: Ambassador of Jordan, H.E. Mr Janti Kalajoqa, Ambassador of Austria, H.E. Mr Wilhelm Donko, Ambassador of Latvia, H.E. Ms Judīte Dobele, Ambassador of the Delegation of the EU, H.E. Mr Thierry Béchet. Credit: M.B. Haga, MFA

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 9. September 2017

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 7 September 2017.

 

The four ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. Mr Janti Kalajoqa
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, H.E. Ms Judīte Dobele
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, H.E. Mr Wilhelm Donko
  • Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union, H.E. Mr Thierry Béchet

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

