New ambassadors from Spain, Namibia, Bahrain and Chad

new-ambassadorsFrom left: Ambassador of Chad, H.E. Mr Abdoulaye Senoussi Mahamat, Ambassador of Spain, H.E. Ms María Isabel Vicandi, Ambassador of Namibia, H.E. Ms Morina Muuondjo, Ambassador of Bahrain, H.E. Shaikh Fawas bin Mohammed Al Khalifa. Credit: M.B. Haga/MFA

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 31. March 2017

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 30 March 2017.

The ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, H.E. Ms María Isabel Vicandi
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Ms Morina Muuondjo (resident in Stockholm)
  • Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa (resident in London)
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, H.E. Mr Abdoulaye Senoussi Mahamat (resident in Berlin)

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

 

 

