Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 30 March 2017.
The ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, H.E. Ms María Isabel Vicandi
- Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Ms Morina Muuondjo (resident in Stockholm)
- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E. Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa (resident in London)
- Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, H.E. Mr Abdoulaye Senoussi Mahamat (resident in Berlin)
Source: government.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors from Spain, Namibia, Bahrain and Chad"