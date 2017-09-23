New ambassadors from the Netherlands, Denmark, Slovakia and Argentina
Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 September 2017.
The new ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Mr Tom J.M. van Oorschot
- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, H.E. Mr Jarl Frijs-Madsen
- Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, H.E. Ms Denisa Frelichová
- Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, H.E. Ms Betina Alejandra Pasquali de Fonseca
Source: regjeringen.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors to Norway"