New ambassadors to Norway

AmbassadorFrom left: Ambassador of the Netherlands, H.E. Mr Tom J.M. van Oorschot, Ambassador of Argentina, H.E. Ms Betina Alejandra Pasquali de Fonseca, Ambassador of Slovakia, H.E. Denisa Frelichová, Ambassador of Denmark, H.E. Jarl Frijs-Madsen. Credit: M.B. Haga, MFA

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 23. September 2017

New ambassadors from the Netherlands, Denmark, Slovakia and Argentina

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 September 2017.

 

The new ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Mr Tom J.M. van Oorschot
  • Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, H.E. Mr Jarl Frijs-Madsen
  • Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, H.E. Ms Denisa Frelichová
  • Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, H.E. Ms Betina Alejandra Pasquali de Fonseca

 

Source: regjeringen.no / Norway Today

