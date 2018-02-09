New American ambassador in place in Oslo

Kenneth J. Braitwhaite delivered his letter of accreditation to King Harald on Thursday, thus embarking on his job as United States ambassador to Norway.

Braithwaite was nominated by President Donald Trump and was approved by Senate following a hearing last autumn. His experience includes being in the US Navy and reaching Rear Admiral as well as from business and health care.

As a naval officer, he served tours in both the Norwegian fjords and the Baltics, as well as being part of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Here describes the relationship between the United States and Norway as “very special”. He indicates that the two countries have been close allies and that Norway has stood by the United States in several conflicts, including Afghanistan.

Braithwaite has served in Iraq and Pakistan.

The Ambassador is married to Melissa and they have two children, Grace Anne (15) and Harrison (10). Interests include sailing, sports and history, according to a presentation from the US Embassy.

