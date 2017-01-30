New Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force

Brigadier General Tonje Skinnarland was appointed Major General and Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force today (CRNORAF).

Skinnarland is an experienced, proficient and highly skilled officer. Her broad knowledge is based upon several years of service within the operational field in the Royal Norwegian Air Force as well as many years of practice at staff level within the Defence Forces. She has also served at the Ministry of Defence. Skinnarland is the first female to be appointed Chief of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

Skinnarland graduated from the Norwegian Defense War College in 2003, and she received the Chief of the Defense Forces’ Honorary Award for her exquisite results.

Source: government.no / Norway Today