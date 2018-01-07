New discovery of blood during the search for missing Janne Jemtland in Brumunddal

The police are still looking for Janne Jemtland, who disappeared the night of 29 December. On Saturday, a new blood discovery was made during the search for the woman.

The finding was done at Lillehaugvegen / Ånerudvegen in Brumunddal, somewhere other than where the police previously found a blood tracks, confirmed to belong to Jemtland.

The police are now investigating the new site and have asked the Civil Defense for assistance for their search. The area will now be thoroughly investigated, and the investigation is in full swing, stated in a press release from the police on Saturday afternoon.

They add that they will analyze the blood found to clarify if it belongs to the missing woman.

“The police can not yet provide further information about the discovery that has now been made, but will return with more information after the necessary investigations and analysis of the discovery have been made,” said the press release.

