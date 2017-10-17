New fine regulations for possessing a knife in public in Oslo

The police double the fine for possessing a knife in public places in Oslo. The new rate can end up with an amount of 20.000 kroner.

“There are very few who have the necessary need to carry a knife in public places at all time”, says the leader of Oslo police, Beate Brinch Sand. The usage of a knife can potentially cause serious harm and a threatening situation can easily occur when someone is in the possession of carrying a knife, Sand argues.

In a press release on Tuesday, the police shared the new rates for carrying a knife in public places in Oslo, Asker and Bærum. Before, rates for this violation would result in a fine of 8.000 kroner, or 9.500 kroner if the case had gone to court. The minimum rate is now set at 12.000 kroner, but can be increased up to 20.000 kroner. The rate depends on the circumstances, the type of knife and on the given places, says the police.

The new rates apply not only knives, but also to other sharp tools that can harm a person in case of a conflict.

