New guidelines to uncover and protect toddlers against violence

In February, the Directorate of Health will launch guidelines on how healthcarers should follow up on families who do not attend clinics.

‘If a child repeatedly fails to appear for medical examinations, it gives cause for concern’, said Director, Ellen Margrethe Carlsen, of the Department for Child and Adolescent Health in the Health Directorate to Aftenposten newspaper.

The new national clinical guidelines for health care services have been introduced to monitor parents who are absent without a good reason. Carlsen said over 95% turned up for health controls.

‘It is important to follow up the percentage who are defaulting,’ she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today