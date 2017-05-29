New heat record for May

Saturday was recorded as the warmest day since measurements began. The heat record for May of 31.8 degrees was set in Sigdal, in Lower Eggedal, breaking the previous record of 31.1 degrees, set in Gvarv, in Telemark, in 2012, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

An unofficial measurement of 32.2 degrees was made at Tinnosdammen in Telemark on Saturday, but wasn’t recognized by the Meteorological Institute.

It wasn’t only in Telemark that summer arrived with a bang. In Bergen, they experienced the warmest day of the year so far at 23.8 degrees, while Gradestokken, in Oslo, recorded approximately 25 degrees.

