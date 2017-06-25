New rainfall record in Bergen – 26 rainy days so far in June

Bergens 65 year old rain record for June is beaten. So far, it has rained every single day this month.

This means that this year has been raining 26 days so far in June, and more rainfall can come before the month is over. The previous record came in 1952 – when it was raining from 1 to 24 June, Bergensavisen writes.

A precipitation day is from 8 oam in the morning until 8 am the next day.

Also on Sunday it rained in the western city, and according to meteorologists there is a risk of rain also on Monday.

– It will be a little exciting to see. If we get rainfall after 8 am monday morning, we’re on 27 rainy days, says Martin Granerød, meteorologist on guard at the Meteorological Institute in Western Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today