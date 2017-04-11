New record for The Gathering

Still, it is typically Norwegian to enjoy orange and hot chocolate under the sun in the mountains. But this year a record number that use the Easter to play computer games in a gloomy hall.

For the 25th consecutive year Norway’s largest computer party The Gathering opened the doors on Wednesday. This year, the organizers have managed to squeeze in a record number of youngsters into the Viking Ship in Hamar.

– We have expanded the capacity of the Viking ship with several hundred seats. Overall, we expect that more than 7,000 people will visit the nation’s biggest Easter Cottage, says an enthusiastic Communications Manager for The Gathering, Simon Eriksen Valvik.

Huge numbers

It’s about huge numbers for the country’s largest computer party. A total of 27 kilometres of power cables are laid to ensure power supply to all computers, about 10,000 in total. They in addition need 20 kilometres of network cables.

Throughout the Easter week 80 litres of soap, 900 rolls of toilet paper, 3,150 rolls of paper towels, 14,400 garbage bags, 2,800 pallets and 1,400 tabletops are required.

Behind this year’s event are 354 volunteer enthusiasts, who all in all will take more than 33 million steps, or around 25,146 kilometres, in the Easter week. That makes an average of 71 km per person.

Various offers

Participants can choose from a wide variety of events, game tournaments and competitions.

Food is also important for gamers, which can not survive solely on cola and energy drinks. This year Hedmark County once more offers the gamers free fruit. Last year alone over 1.5 tons was consumed.

– Easter oranges are in other words secured, according to a grinning Valvik.

Drug-free

The Gathering has introduced an absolutely zero tolerance towards any kind of intoxication, he emphasizes.

– Over the last ten years we have even asked the police to bring in drug dogs, which are used through the entire event. No one knows what day the dogs come, not even the hosts. This practice is no secret and something most people are aware of, says Valvik.

Last year only one drug seizure was made during the whole event.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today